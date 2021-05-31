Advertisement

Coast Guard, police searching for missing boater in Saginaw Bay

Members of the Coast Guard are working to find a boater missing in Saginaw Bay.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Emergency crews were searching Saginaw Bay on Monday for a boater who disappeared in the water nearly 24 hours earlier.

The boater was last seen around 5:40 p.m. Sunday about one mile north of the Kawkawlin River. A Coast Guardsman from the Saginaw River station in Essexville said the man was on a boat with another person when he was last seen.

Authorities have not confirmed why the victim entered the water.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan Department of Natural Resources continued searching for the man on Memorial Day.

