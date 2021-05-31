Consumers Energy’s summer electric Peak Rate Plan starts Tuesday

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Residents and businesses in much of Mid-Michigan will be charged extra for electricity during the afternoon and early evening hours beginning Tuesday.

Consumers Energy is rolling out its new new Summer Peak Rate plan for 1.6 million customers across the Lower Peninsula. The plan calls for billing electricity at about 1.5 times the off-peak cost from 2 to 7 p.m. on weekdays from June 1 to Sept. 30.

Consumers Energy says most customers who make no changes to their electric usage will see a monthly increase of $2 or less. But customers who shift electric usage to earlier or later in the day could see savings on their bills.

Consumers Energy supplies electricity to Arenac, most of Bay, Clare, Genesee, Gladwin, Iosco, Isabella, Oscoda, Roscommon, Saginaw and Shiawassee counties. DTE Energy provides electricity in the Thumb Region, which is not affected by this plan.

The Summer Peak Rate plan is part of Consumers’ clean energy plan. By reducing electric usage during peak times, the utility hopes to avoid building additional power plants to meet Michigan’s power needs.

All Consumers Energy electric customers received a letter this spring explaining the Summer Peak Rate and some tips to help them save money.

Install a smart or programmable thermostat to control air conditioning use, which can save up to 15% on electric bills.

Reduce air conditioning by adjusting the thermostat up by 1 degree, which can reduce electric bills by 1% to 3%.

Run dishwashers and laundry appliances before 2 p.m. or after 7 p.m. on weekdays.

Clean or replace air conditioning filters to help them run more efficiently.

Replace incandescent light bulbs with more energy efficient LED bulbs.

