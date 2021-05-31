Fenton CrossFit takes on the Murph Challenge for Memorial Day

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - On Memorial Day, thousands of people across the county are joining in on what CrossFit calls a Hero Workout.

In Fenton, dozens of athletes completed The Murph, which is a workout dedicated to a fallen hero who made the ultimate sacrifice for the United States.

“The workout is obviously intense for a reason. It’s really meant to put athletes in a place where they have to work and suffer a little bit -- feel a little bit of the sufferage that the men and women who have given everything for this county have to go through,” said Mitch Babcock, the head trainer at CrossFit Fenton.

The Murph has become a traditional Memorial Day workout for CrossFit gyms, including the Fenton location. The workout includes a one-mile run, 100 pull ups, 200 push ups, 300 air squats and another one-mile run.

That workout has become a staple for gyms on Memorial Day to test endurance and strength while paying tribute to an American Hero. The workout is named in honor of former U.S. Navy Seal Lt. Michael Murphy, whose story was depicted in the film “Lone Survivor.”

It’s a day that veteran Pete Didlus holds close to his heart.

“This is to remember the one that’s did all they could to make this happen,” he said. “The ones that gave everything they had and then some. They’re the reason we can enjoy all this.”

Babcock said the work is not for the faint of heart, but it speaks volumes about the community and their support for this country.

“Over the last few years, watching this day get as big as it has gotten, it’s really exciting to watch everyone come around something like that -- something as patriotic as that. It’s really cool,” he said.

Click here to learn more about the Murph Challenge and the Lt. Michael Murphy Foundation.

