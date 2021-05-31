Flint City Council candidates spruce up Kearsley Park on Memorial Day

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - On Memorial Day, a group of people running for Flint City Council rolled up their sleeves to give back to the community one brush stroke at a time.

Kearsley Park on Flint’s east side got a makeover. Volunteers are hoping this will be a space for the community to start using more often.

“I’d love to see someone use this beautiful place for weddings,” said Joseph Schipani, a city council candidate from Ward 5. “There’s so many different places this place can be used for. We’ve got to make it beautiful so people can keep using it.”

Every volunteer who pitched in on Monday is running for a different ward in the city council. They say they came together to show the city of Flint what a council that works together looks like.

