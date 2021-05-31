Advertisement

Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for June 2021

Crispy Baked Mango or Apricot/Sriracha Cauliflower Bites
Crispy Baked Mango or Apricot/Sriracha Cauliflower Bites(Pixabay)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families June get nutritious food that can limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for June at locations throughout the city.

The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the upcoming schedule for mobile food pantry stops to distribute foods rich in calcium, vitamin C and iron.

Produce expected to be available to families in June includes mangoes, potatoes, ground turkey and cheese.

Food distribution sites remain open while supplies last. All workers at the distribution sites will be wearing protective equipment and Flint residents do not need to leave their vehicles to receive an allotment of food.

More than $300 million has been provided to help the residents of Flint, including this initiative. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan on the project in 2016.

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road

  • June 1 at 10 a.m.
  • June 8 at 10 a.m.
  • June 15 at 10 a.m.
  • June 22 at 10 a.m.
  • June 29 at 10 a.m.

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 Ballenger Highway

  • June 7 at 10 a.m.
  • June 14 at 10 a.m.
  • June 21 at 10 a.m.
  • June 28 at 10 a.m.

Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway

  • June 3 at 10 a.m.
  • June 10 at 10 a.m.
  • June 17 at 10 a.m.
  • June 24 at 10 a.m.

St. Luke’s New Life Center, 3115 Lawndale Ave.

  • June 4 at 10 a.m.

American Muslim Community Services, 4800 S. Saginaw St.

  • June 12 at 9 a.m.

End Times, 4002 S. Dort Highway

  • June 7 and 11 a.m.
  • June 14 and 11 a.m.
  • June 21 and 11 a.m.
  • June 28 and 11 a.m.

Flint residents can also pick up free nutritional food at the three Flint Help Center locations:

-- Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Highway, open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-- Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road, open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-- Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway, open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This schedule is subject to change, and information about additional food distribution dates will be announced as they are scheduled. For more information or to find out about any changes in the schedule, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan website or call 810-239-4441.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Sanford, Michigan one year after the failures of the Sanford and Edenville dams.
Hung out to dry: lakeless locals lose-out on Memorial Day traffic
Flint Bishop International Airport Interior
Plane lands hard on Bishop Airport runway
MSP and Saginaw police are investigating a deadly shooting.
Police: 21-year-old man found shot to death in parked car in Saginaw
The 32-year-old father died after 5 teenagers threw rocks over an I-75 overpass.
3 of 5 Clio teens accused in deadly rock throwing case released from jail
COVID-19
Michigan officials confirm 445 new virus cases, 49 deaths

Latest News

The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says a Flint man led police on a chase along M-24 from...
Police: Carjacking near Clio leads to chase and crash in Lapeer County
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tours a road construction project on M-185, which encircles Mackinac...
Whitmer visits Mackinac Island to tour rebuild of damaged roadway
17-year-old dead after Memorial Day weekend crash in Saginaw County
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer offered a Memorial Day message of thanks in honor of the sacrifices...
Whitmer, Gilchrist offer thanks to fallen military service members on Memorial Day