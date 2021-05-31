Great Memorial Day Weather

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We’ll notice some more clouds through our Memorial Day, however, it will still be a great day for any and all activities. Expect filtered sunshine at times with highs in the middle 70s. Humidity will be low and winds will be light out of the southwest. All in all, the forecast is great for services and afternoon grilling!

Tonight, lows will fall down into the lower 50s under mostly clear skies.

Tuesday will be full of sunshine once again! Highs will warm a bit more into the upper 70s. Winds will stay out of the southwest at 5-10 mph and humidity will not be an issue.

Wednesday and Thursday bring small rain chances. Unfortunately, not only are they low but the best possibility of rain will be to the south. Some areas will be dry the next 7-10 days. Summer heat builds in by the weekend with an extremely high fire danger expected.

