Advertisement

Great Memorial Day Weather

Highs in the 70s.
By Brad Sugden
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We’ll notice some more clouds through our Memorial Day, however, it will still be a great day for any and all activities. Expect filtered sunshine at times with highs in the middle 70s. Humidity will be low and winds will be light out of the southwest. All in all, the forecast is great for services and afternoon grilling!

Tonight, lows will fall down into the lower 50s under mostly clear skies.

Tuesday will be full of sunshine once again! Highs will warm a bit more into the upper 70s. Winds will stay out of the southwest at 5-10 mph and humidity will not be an issue.

Wednesday and Thursday bring small rain chances. Unfortunately, not only are they low but the best possibility of rain will be to the south. Some areas will be dry the next 7-10 days. Summer heat builds in by the weekend with an extremely high fire danger expected.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flint Bishop International Airport Interior
Plane lands hard on Bishop Airport runway
Downtown Sanford, Michigan one year after the failures of the Sanford and Edenville dams.
Hung out to dry: lakeless locals lose-out on Memorial Day traffic
The 32-year-old father died after 5 teenagers threw rocks over an I-75 overpass.
3 of 5 Clio teens accused in deadly rock throwing case released from jail
COVID-19
Michigan officials confirm 445 new virus cases, 49 deaths
Kyle Anger appears in a Genesee County courtroom.
Oldest of I-75 rock throwing suspects released from prison this week

Latest News

Great Memorial Day Weather
Great Memorial Day Weather
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Kevin’s Weather Forecast
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Warming up heading into Memorial Day
Warming up as we head into Memorial Day