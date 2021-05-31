Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It was a picture perfect day across mid-Michigan for day 2 of our holiday weekend.

Overnight, look for more clouds to roll in.

That blanket of clouds will help keep our temperatures up into the 40s, instead of the 30s.

Any plants you brought in or covered are now safe for the rest of the summer.

We’ll see a lot of clouds but no rain for Memorial Day.

Afternoon highs will move into the low to possible mid 70s.

Some spotty showers could dot mid-Michigan both Wednesday and Thursday.

By next weekend, much hotter and more humid air returns with highs back into the mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.