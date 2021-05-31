Michigan reports fewest new COVID-19 cases in nearly nine months

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s steady drop in key COVID-19 statistics continued into Memorial Day weekend.

Saturday’s increase in new cases was the lowest of 2021 and the state hasn’t reported more than 800 new cases in a full week. The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and the percentage of positive tests also reached nearly three-month lows.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 614 new COVID-19 illnesses on Friday and 442 new cases on Saturday for total of 887,719. Saturday’s increase is the smallest since Sept. 8, 2020, which came before the last two surges of the illness.

The state is reporting coronavirus statistics for Sunday and Monday with Tuesday’s numbers.

State health officials reported 24 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Friday and 49 death on Saturday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 19,163. All but one of the deaths reported Saturday came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed COVID-19 patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already included in coronavirus death totals and has COVID-19 listed as a cause of death, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped back below 20,000 on Saturday with just under 19,000 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests dropped to the lowest level in three months on Friday, settling at 3.53%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses continued falling. As of Saturday, 1,125 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down by 73 from Thursday. Of those, 1,076 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

That is the fewest number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in Michigan since early March.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both decreased on Saturday. Michigan hospitals were treating 328 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 200 of them were on ventilators.

Since Thursday, there are 21 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and four fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 10.957 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Saturday, including 5.782 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4.537 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 638,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 8.276 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 4.581 million people statewide. A total of 46.2% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 58.6% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Thursday:

Genesee, 33,485 cases and 864 deaths, which is an increase of 14 cases and four deaths.

Saginaw, 20,995 cases and 587 deaths, which is an increase of 21 cases and two deaths.

Arenac, 1,086 cases, 29 deaths and 826 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Bay, 10,533 cases and 332 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Clare, 2,035 cases, 80 deaths and 1,648 recoveries, which is no change.

Gladwin, 1,909 cases, 55 deaths and 1,587 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Gratiot, 3,212 cases and 116 deaths, which is an increase of three cases and one death.

Huron, 3,046 cases and 73 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Iosco, 1,795 cases and 69 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Isabella, 5,368 cases, 91 deaths and 4,539 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Lapeer, 7,812 cases and 197 deaths, which is an increase of 12 cases and two deaths.

Midland, 6,799 cases, 87 deaths and 6,457 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.

Ogemaw, 1,458 cases and 42 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Oscoda, 572 cases and 27 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Roscommon, 1,610 cases, 48 deaths and 1,353 recoveries, which is no change.

Sanilac, 3,723 cases and 111 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Shiawassee, 5,701 cases, 103 deaths and 5,167 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases and two deaths.

Tuscola, 4,872 cases and 163 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases.

