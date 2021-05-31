Advertisement

Michigan secretary of state defends appointment system amid legislative scrutiny

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is defending her decision to stick with appointment-only visits to branch offices after the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers are pushing back, saying people should again be able to go without an appointment.

Half of all appointments are next-day appointments -- an option for drivers with urgent business such as renewing an expiring license or transferring a vehicle title.

The appointment-only model started in the summer of 2020 when Secretary of State branch offices reopened following a months-long COVID-19 shutdown. Benson announced in April that she plans to continue the appointment-only model indefinitely.

Residents who need in-person services from a Secretary of State office say the wait for an appointment can be several months. Branches in the Lansing area were booked for three months.

Benson concedes the appointments fill up fast but contends the system, while “not perfect,” is better than residents having to potentially wait hours in line.

Republicans who control the Legislature included language in budget bills that would require Benson to allow walk-in visits without appointments again. Those bills still have to go through the lawmaking process before they could be enacted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flint Bishop International Airport Interior
Plane lands hard on Bishop Airport runway
Downtown Sanford, Michigan one year after the failures of the Sanford and Edenville dams.
Hung out to dry: lakeless locals lose-out on Memorial Day traffic
The 32-year-old father died after 5 teenagers threw rocks over an I-75 overpass.
3 of 5 Clio teens accused in deadly rock throwing case released from jail
COVID-19
Michigan officials confirm 445 new virus cases, 49 deaths
Kyle Anger appears in a Genesee County courtroom.
Oldest of I-75 rock throwing suspects released from prison this week

Latest News

MSP and Saginaw police are investigating a deadly shooting.
Police: 21-year-old man found shot to death in parked car in Saginaw
Us United day of service in Flint draws hundreds of volunteers, marks anniversary of noted...
Us United day of service in Flint draws hundreds of volunteers
Volunteers and organizers pose alongside Sheriff Chris Swanson during an Us United day of...
Us United day of service in Flint draws hundreds of volunteers, marks anniversary of noted “Walk with Us” protest
Ahead of the Memorial Day weekend one local city is struggling to get people to march in their...
Owosso Memorial Day Parade struggles to get community involved