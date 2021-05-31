Advertisement

Michigan Supreme Court agrees to look at 2007 Flint slaying

A transcript that may call a witness’ testimony into question turned up years after four men were convicted
The Michigan Supreme Court
The Michigan Supreme Court(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Fourteen years later, the Michigan Supreme Court is taking a look at the fatal shooting of a Flint teenager who was accused of being a snitch.

Four men are serving life sentences for the death of Robert Person, who was 14 in 2007.

The Supreme Court says it will hear arguments over whether three of them had their rights violated when a transcript of a witness interview wasn’t produced before trial. Investigators must share all evidence that could have value to the defense.

The transcript turned up in 2014. It showed differences between the witness’ trial testimony and what he told police about Person’s death.  

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says a Flint man led police on a chase along M-24 from...
Police: Carjacking near Clio leads to chase and crash in Lapeer County
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
Michigan secretary of state defends appointment system amid legislative scrutiny
17-year-old dead after Memorial Day weekend crash in Saginaw County
2-year-old dies after falling off tractor in northern Oakland County, police say
Downtown Sanford, Michigan one year after the failures of the Sanford and Edenville dams.
Hung out to dry: lakeless locals lose-out on Memorial Day traffic

Latest News

A woman wears a mask outdoors, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
See what changes to Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions start June 1
Members of the Coast Guard are working to find a boater missing in Saginaw Bay.
Coast Guard, police searching for missing boater in Saginaw Bay
Consumers Energy is charging a "summer peak rate" starting this summer.
Consumers Energy’s summer electric Peak Rate Plan starts Tuesday
A deadly crash involving a pedestrian.
Mount Pleasant man involved in deadly pedestrian crash