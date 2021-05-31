Advertisement

Mount Pleasant man involved in deadly pedestrian crash

A deadly crash involving a pedestrian.
A deadly crash involving a pedestrian.(WKYT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a Mount Pleasant man was involved in a deadly pedestrian crash in Oakland County late Saturday.

Around 11:15 p.m., the 19-year-old from Mount Pleasant was driving south on Lapeer Road near Greenshield Road in Orion Township when a 51-year-old man walked in front of him, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the 51-year-old from Orion Township was wearing dark colored clothing and attempted to cross the road outside of a marked crosswalk. An ambulance rushed him to McLaren Oakland Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police don’t believe the Mount Pleasant man, who did not report any injuries, was intoxicated when the crash happened. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office will continue investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Sanford, Michigan one year after the failures of the Sanford and Edenville dams.
Hung out to dry: lakeless locals lose-out on Memorial Day traffic
Flint Bishop International Airport Interior
Plane lands hard on Bishop Airport runway
MSP and Saginaw police are investigating a deadly shooting.
Police: 21-year-old man found shot to death in parked car in Saginaw
The 32-year-old father died after 5 teenagers threw rocks over an I-75 overpass.
3 of 5 Clio teens accused in deadly rock throwing case released from jail
COVID-19
Michigan officials confirm 445 new virus cases, 49 deaths

Latest News

Consumers Energy is charging a "summer peak rate" starting this summer.
Consumers Energy’s summer electric Peak Rate Plan starts Tuesday
2-year-old dies after falling off tractor in northern Oakland County, police say
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports fewest new COVID-19 cases in nearly nine months
History of Juneteenth Celebration in Flint and what is being planned for 2021
Newsmaker for the week of May 30, 2021