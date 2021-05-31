Mount Pleasant man involved in deadly pedestrian crash

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a Mount Pleasant man was involved in a deadly pedestrian crash in Oakland County late Saturday.

Around 11:15 p.m., the 19-year-old from Mount Pleasant was driving south on Lapeer Road near Greenshield Road in Orion Township when a 51-year-old man walked in front of him, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the 51-year-old from Orion Township was wearing dark colored clothing and attempted to cross the road outside of a marked crosswalk. An ambulance rushed him to McLaren Oakland Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police don’t believe the Mount Pleasant man, who did not report any injuries, was intoxicated when the crash happened. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office will continue investigating the crash.

