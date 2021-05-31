Advertisement

Police: 21-year-old man found shot to death in parked car in Saginaw

No arrests have been made in the case
MSP and Saginaw police are investigating a deadly shooting.
MSP and Saginaw police are investigating a deadly shooting.
By Matt Barbour
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police and Saginaw police are investigating a deadly shooting in Saginaw.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 6 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Brookwood Street.

Officers found 21-year-old Shmonta Lamont Torrence shot inside a parked car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).

