Police: Carjacking near Clio leads to chase and crash in Lapeer County

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say four people were hospitalized after a carjacking in the Clio area led to a chase and crash in Lapeer County on Thursday evening.

Around 7 p.m., a 29-year-old man from Flint attempted to carjack a woman at a gas station on Genesee County’s Vienna Township, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the suspect was not successful and ran to another business in the 10000 block of North Saginaw Street, where he pulled a weapon on an elderly man and dragged him out of a 2020 GMC pickup truck.

Police in Genesee County worked with OnStar for help locating the stolen GMC, which was towing a trailer. OnStar tracked it to the north side of Lapeer County in the Columbiaville area.

Lapeer County sheriff deputies began searching for the pickup truck around M-24 and Columbiaville Road and saw it driving south at a high rate of speed. The trailer had been detached and the license plate removed when police saw the GMC driving recklessly on M-24 near Sawdust Corners in Mayfield Township.

A deputy attempted to pull over the GMC, but the Flint man continued driving south on M-24 at a high rate of speed toward Lapeer. Police say OnStar offered to disable the pickup truck’s ignition system, but that did not occur.

When the Flint man approached the intersection of M-24 and Baldwin Road in Lapeer, police say he drove around southbound traffic stopped for a red light and hit a vehicle turning from Baldwin Road onto M-24. The pickup truck then careened into two northbound vehicles stopped for the red light, overturned, hit a utility pole and stopped upside down.

The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says a Flint man led police on a chase along M-24 from northern Lapeer County into the city of Lapeer in a stolen GMC, ending with a four-vehicle crash. (source: Lapeer County Sheriff's Office)

Three people in the other vehicles involved in the crash were hospitalized Thursday evening, but only one remained in the hospital on Friday. The suspect also was hospitalized Friday for injuries from the crash before he was taken to the Lapeer County Jail.

Police were investigating whether the Flint man was intoxicated on drugs or alcohol during the incident. The sheriff’s office says prosecutors from Genesee and Lapeer counties plan to decide what charges to file against the suspect.

