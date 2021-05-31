Saginaw honors Memorial Day with annual parade

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Memorial Day isn’t just a day of celebration and barbecues.

In Saginaw, a parade and ceremony showed all the emotions that the holiday brings to honor military service members who died in the line of duty.

“It’s just a day of celebrating all the work we did over there to be over here,” said U.S. Army veteran Denver Bradley.

Positive Results Downtown Saginaw hosted the celebration parade with drums, cars, flags and veterans flooding the streets of the Saginaw from South Washington Avenue to Hoyt Park.

“It’s a real honor that they come out here and when you encounter someone that they just give you a thank you for your service. That’s a real honor for me,” said Robert Glover, who served in the Vietnam War from 1969 to 1971.

Although everyone had a great time at the parade, Memorial Day is about something bigger. It’s about soldiers who died in service to the United States.

“I was in the army in Korea. I did have some friends killed,” said Floyd Feusse, a veteran of the U.S. Army. “I feel both joy and sadness. I do shed a few tears when the flag goes by.”

To show their respects to their brothers and sisters, more than 25 veteran organizations placed wreaths in the Saginaw County Veteran Memorial Plaza right by the flags.

“It’s a symbol of pride, honor and duty,” said U.S. Army veteran Darren Humes.

Congressman Dan Kildee also was in the crowd to show respect to veterans who died on duty a year after the parade was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Just being able to talk to people and especially being able to come out and see these veterans, it’s hard to do that remotely,” he said. “So being able to do it really makes a difference.”

