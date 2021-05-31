St. Charles community remembers 17-year-old recent graduate killed in crash

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The St. Charles community is mourning the loss of a 17-year-old cheerleader, band member and recent high school graduate, who died Sunday night crossing a local intersection.

“She loved performing. She was a natural performer,” said Jetta Stimac, a cheerleading coach at St. Charles High School.

From sideline captain of her cheer team to member of the St. Charles High School band, 17-year-old Kirsten Franzel was a bright star in the community.

“She was a very quiet young lady. She didn’t talk very much. She was very shy,” said Stimac. “But when she got out and performed in front of everybody, she became like a different person.”

Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel said Franzel was driving along East Curtis Road when she failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of Sheridan Road around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. That’s where a 22-year-old driver from Lansing crashed into her Jeep Grand Cherokee, killing her.

“It’s always heartbreaking when someone dies in an accident, but this young lady is from Saginaw County and she just graduated high school, and so it really hits home. It’s hard,” Federspiel said.

Stimac said Franzel was a determined leader, helping her team reach their goals at regionals last year.

“She always made sure the girls were looking their best and if their hair wasn’t perfect, she was the one who we’d send them too, and she would take care of making sure that they were up to the standards that I wanted as a coach,” Stimac said.

Franzel held high standards for not only her teammates but herself. She recently graduated from St. Charles High School with dreams of going into the U.S. Air Force.

“There was part of me that was not surprised about that, but at the same time I would have loved to see her continue on her dance or her cheer in college because she just lit up the stage when she was performing,” said Stimac.

Whether it’s remembering Franzel cheering on the football players from sideline or playing the clarinet in the bleachers, Stimac said her spirit will forever be in their hearts.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen her sparkle and shine like she did out on that field for graduation and I even said something to her afterwards and I just said you are electric I think you just look the happiest I’ve ever seen you in your life,” said Stimac.

Federspiel said the 22-year-old from Lansing was hospitalized with a few broken bones and is not facing charges resulting from the crash.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.