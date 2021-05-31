See what changes to Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions start June 1

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Big changes are coming for Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions this week.

Beginning Tuesday, most restrictions on outdoor events are ending and restrictions are loosening for indoor events. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the changes on May 20 and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services formalized the plan last week.

Michigan’s face mask mandate remains in effect, requiring people who are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to continue wearing a face covering for many indoor events.

Face masks are not required for anyone fully vaccinated for the illness at any outdoor event and most indoor settings, except crowded spaces, including airplanes, buses or jails. People who are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 can skip wearing a mask at most outdoor gatherings with under 100 people.

Here is a look at what changes start June 1 and what will continue for another month.

Changes to restrictions coming Tuesday

Capacity limits for most outdoor events and activities are ending. This allows outdoor stadiums, entertainment venues and events to operate at full capacity again.

Capacity limits for residential gatherings are ending.

Capacity limits for indoor venues, such as funeral homes and restaurants, increase to 50%.

The curfew for bars and restaurants to close at 11 p.m. ends, so they can stay open later.

Restrictions continuing after Tuesday

People not vaccinated for COVID-19 should continue wearing masks at all indoor gatherings and outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people.

Everyone should continue wearing a face covering in crowded indoor settings like airplanes and jails.

Indoor venues like restaurants and banquet halls are limited to 50% capacity.

Any business or establishment can maintain stiffer COVID-19 orders for their property as they deem necessary.

Whitmer said most of the remaining restrictions will be lifted on July 1. She expects a looser order may be issued then to protect vulnerable populations and new orders may come if a vaccine resistant COVID-19 variant begins spreading in Michigan, but she doesn’t anticipate that happening.

Whitmer’s earlier MI Vacc to Normal plan earlier tied the end of Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions to the vaccination rate, but she announced the new plan to end most restrictions on June 1 and July 1 after reaching a landmark deal with Republican legislative leaders.

