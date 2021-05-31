Advertisement

Us United day of service in Flint draws hundreds of volunteers, marks anniversary of noted “Walk with Us” protest

By Charlie Tinker
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -A promise a year in the making, one step closer to fulfilled Sunday morning in the City of Flint...

Hundreds turned out as Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and Us United hosted their “Walk With Us” event.

Downtown at the county jail, locals were invited to volunteer to take part in a day of service alongside law enforcement.

The event commemorated the anniversary of Swanson marching with protestors in Flint Township in response to the death of George Floyd.

The caught-on-camera moment which has since gone viral, showed the world Flint could change the tone and lead by example.

Swanson wanted to send a message to residents that law enforcement stands with the community not against it.

Us United hoped to make the day of service an annual tradition.

