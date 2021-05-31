Whitmer, Gilchrist offer thanks to fallen military service members on Memorial Day

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II released a Memorial Day video thanking military service members who died while protecting America’s freedoms.

Whitmer said Americans owe a debt to fallen soldiers and sailors that can never be repaid.

“My heart goes out to the servicemembers we have lost and to their families, who live on with one more empty chair, a wall of photographs, and a lifetime of stories,” she said. “Our country has been built and protected by people who stood up for something greater than themselves. Thanks to their service and sacrifice, our future is bright.”

Gilchrist said all Americans should recognize the bravery and strength of the men and women in the military. He also reflected on the enormous sacrifices that families of soldiers and sailors killed in the line of duty have made.

“You carry a burden few of us can fully comprehend,” he said. “We must continue to tell the stories of our heroes and strive to live up to their legacies. The members of our armed services represent the best of us. They are patriots who serve our country selflessly, and we will keep their memories alive in our hearts this Memorial Day and for years to come.”

