Whitmer visits Mackinac Island to tour rebuild of damaged roadway

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was on Mackinac Island to check out a restoration project of a roadway washed out due to high water levels.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is rebuilding and improving 4 miles of M-185, which encircles the island. Part of the state highway was damaged in 2019 after high winds and waves washed out part of the road surface.

Whitmer blamed the damage on climate change, which she believes shows how the environment, infrastructure and economy are linked.

“That’s why it is crucial we take action to combat climate change to protect our planet, people, and infrastructure from further damage,” she said. “This project will benefit Michiganders and tourists alike who want to visit our great state and support our economy.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tours a road construction project on M-185, which encircles Mackinac Island. (source: State of Michigan)

The $6 million project under way this summer will beef up erosion protection along the shoreline and repair damage to the road. Completion is scheduled for October depending on weather conditions.

M-185 is the only state highway in the United States that doesn’t allow vehicle traffic. Only horse-drawn carriages, bicycles and pedestrians are allowed on Mackinac Island.

