Advertisement

Whitmer visits Mackinac Island to tour rebuild of damaged roadway

High winds and waves damaged M-185 in 2019
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tours a road construction project on M-185, which encircles Mackinac...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tours a road construction project on M-185, which encircles Mackinac Island.(source: State of Michigan)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was on Mackinac Island to check out a restoration project of a roadway washed out due to high water levels.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is rebuilding and improving 4 miles of M-185, which encircles the island. Part of the state highway was damaged in 2019 after high winds and waves washed out part of the road surface.

Whitmer blamed the damage on climate change, which she believes shows how the environment, infrastructure and economy are linked.

“That’s why it is crucial we take action to combat climate change to protect our planet, people, and infrastructure from further damage,” she said. “This project will benefit Michiganders and tourists alike who want to visit our great state and support our economy.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tours a road construction project on M-185, which encircles Mackinac...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tours a road construction project on M-185, which encircles Mackinac Island.(source: State of Michigan)

The $6 million project under way this summer will beef up erosion protection along the shoreline and repair damage to the road. Completion is scheduled for October depending on weather conditions.

M-185 is the only state highway in the United States that doesn’t allow vehicle traffic. Only horse-drawn carriages, bicycles and pedestrians are allowed on Mackinac Island.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Sanford, Michigan one year after the failures of the Sanford and Edenville dams.
Hung out to dry: lakeless locals lose-out on Memorial Day traffic
Flint Bishop International Airport Interior
Plane lands hard on Bishop Airport runway
MSP and Saginaw police are investigating a deadly shooting.
Police: 21-year-old man found shot to death in parked car in Saginaw
The 32-year-old father died after 5 teenagers threw rocks over an I-75 overpass.
3 of 5 Clio teens accused in deadly rock throwing case released from jail
COVID-19
Michigan officials confirm 445 new virus cases, 49 deaths

Latest News

The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says a Flint man led police on a chase along M-24 from...
Police: Carjacking near Clio leads to chase and crash in Lapeer County
Crispy Baked Mango or Apricot/Sriracha Cauliflower Bites
Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for June 2021
17-year-old dead after Memorial Day weekend crash in Saginaw County
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer offered a Memorial Day message of thanks in honor of the sacrifices...
Whitmer, Gilchrist offer thanks to fallen military service members on Memorial Day