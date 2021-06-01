Advertisement

1,000 sign up for Genesee County Expungement Fair on Wednesday

Genesee County Jail.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 1,000 people have registered for an event to help clear their criminal records on in Flint on Wednesday.

The Genesee County Expungement Fair is planned for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in front of the Genesee County Jail at 1002 S. Saginaw St. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Congressman Dan Kildee and other political officials will be on hand.

Nessel said more than 1,000 people registered online for the event by the May 19 deadline.

Genesee County residents with criminal convictions who are eligible for expungement under Michigan’s new law were invited to seek help during the event. Officials can help expunge any misdemeanor marijuana convictions and provide information about how to expunge other eligible misdemeanor or felony convictions.

Only Genesee County residents were invited to Wednesday’s event and pre-registration was required last month. More expungement fairs will be scheduled around the state later this year.

Michigan’s new expungement law took effect on April 11. It allows for all convictions that are no longer crimes in state law after voters approved recreational marijuana to be wiped from criminal records after an application process.

More misdemeanor and felony convictions also are eligible for expungement. Up to three felony convictions that do not carry a possible life sentence and several misdemeanor convictions also can be wiped away after a certain amount of time.

Click here for more information about Michigan’s new criminal expungement laws.

