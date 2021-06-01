Advertisement

2-year-old found after wandering away from home in Lapeer County

The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office.
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office.((source: WJRT))
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A tense search for a 2-year-old missing over two hours had a happy ending on Memorial Day.

A 31-year-old man called 911 around 9:35 p.m. Monday from the 4000 block of Fish Lake Road in North Branch to report his 2-year-old son missing. The boy has autism and apparently wandered off when his father fell asleep while his mother was at work.

The father noticed an unlocked door to the house, the 2-year-old missing and the family dog was standing on the porch with wet fur. Investigators noticed paw prints along the shore of a pond on the family’s property and the dog was known to accompany the little boy wherever he went.

The Lapeer County Dive Team began searching the pond while K-9 teams from the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police tried to track the boy through the backyard and in an adjacent wooded area.

A Michigan State Police helicopter joined the search around 11:50 p.m. with heat detection equipment. About five minutes later, the helicopter detected a heat source along a wood line one-quarter of a mile from the residence.

Search crews immediately moved to that area and found the boy unharmed underneath a tree around midnight.

The sheriff’s office and Michigan Child Protective Services will continue investigating the the incident.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Saint Charles community is mourning the loss of a 17-year-old cheerleader, band member and...
St. Charles community remembers 17-year-old recent graduate killed in crash
A woman wears a mask outdoors, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
See what changes to Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions start June 1
2-year-old dies after falling off tractor in northern Oakland County, police say
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says a Flint man led police on a chase along M-24 from...
Police: Carjacking near Clio leads to chase and crash in Lapeer County
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
Michigan secretary of state defends appointment system amid legislative scrutiny

Latest News

Genesee County Jail.
1,000 sign up for Genesee County Expungement Fair on Wednesday
Michigan Redistricting Commission seeks public comment
Michigan redistricting commission hosting public hearing in Flint on Tuesday
Lisa Stoffel
Former Saginaw County animal control director accused of embezzlement
Michigan State Police and the Attorney General's Office are investigating the Boy Scouts of...
Michigan State Police, attorney general launch investigation into Boy Scouts sex abuse claims