As meat prices rise, Flint seafood supplier explains stable fish prices

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Restaurants are reopening as capacity increases, leading to shortage of certain items and higher prices as demand rises.

But for one specific industry, that doesn’t necessarily mean higher prices passed onto consumers. Donlan’s Fish and Seafood in Flint says there is nothing fishy about the supply of seafood, which means prices have not risen unlike other goods like beef and chicken.

”Demand on the retail side has been high, and demand for restaurants is just based on how busy they are,” said owner Mike Donlan.

He supplies hundreds of restaurants from all over Mid-Michigan and Metro Detroit with various seafood products. Donlan’s prices haven’t increased nearly at the rate of chicken wings or ground beef at restaurants over the past several months.

Transportation is a huge factor. Donlan said he seafood he orders comes from all over the world -- even as far as the land down under.

“Orange roughy comes from Australia and New Zealand, so as long as the supply is not interrupted and demand stays around the same, then prices should stay consistent,” he said.

With commodities like chicken and beef, the labor shortage in the U.S. caused by the coronavirus pandemic and pent up demand is driving those prices higher. The worldwide market for seafood has less price volatility because the supply hasn’t been interrupted.

