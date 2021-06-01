FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A beautiful day is on tap for Mid-Michigan! Lots of sunshine with just a few clouds, a lighter SW breeze, and highs in the mid 70s. Get outside and enjoy it!

We’ll see some clouds move in tonight with lows mainly in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be light and southerly.

Tomorrow we’ll start with some sun before more clouds move in for the afternoon. Scattered showers will develop in the afternoon with those closer to I-69 and in the thumb having the best chance at seeing more rain overnight and into Thursday. Overall rainfall totals will only be around a tenth or two.

Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid 70s before we start to turn up the heat. Thursday afternoon we’ll be back to the mid and upper 70s, then we’re into the lower 80s Friday.

We’re then around 90 for the weekend!

