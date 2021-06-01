Cavs that run together, go to the State Finals together
“It could’ve been something that easily splintered them apart. But they never allowed that to happen. They race each other on the track but literally the second it’s over they’re best friends again,” said Corunna coach Alan Montgomery
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Corunna is headed back to the track and field state finals this weekend looking to defend its title.
Head coach Alan Montgomery credits the Cavalier’s success to the culture they’ve built, and a great example of that is with their distance runners, Evie Wright and Lily Evans.
