Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater in Saginaw Bay

The Coast Guard has backed off the search. (Source: United States Coast Guard)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The U.S. Coast Guard has called off its part of a search for a boater missing in Saginaw Bay since Sunday evening.

Coast Guard crews searched over 120 square nautical miles of the bay around the Kawkawlin River since the boater was last seen around 5:40 p.m. Sunday. A helicopter from Air Station Detroit and boat crews from Station Saginaw River in Essexville took part in the search.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan Department of Natural Resources also assisted with the search. The Coast Guard’s decision to stop searching doesn’t prevent either of those agencies from continuing to look for the man.

Authorities have not confirmed why the victim entered the water. Anyone with information the man’s whereabouts should call the Coast Guard at 989-892-0556.

