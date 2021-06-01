Advertisement

Community holds drive-thru celebration for graduate with disabilities

By WRAL Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - When a young woman’s health issues made it impossible for her to attend her high school graduation in North Carolina, the community brought the celebration to her.

They came by the hundreds, hollering and honking, to honor a member of this year’s graduating class.

“She loves loud vehicles, and there was a lot of them,” Terry Cavalier said.

Her daughter 19-year-old Leianna Smith has autism and Down syndrome, and she is nonverbal.

“She’s had to overcome so much,” Cavalier said.

Unable to wear a face mask, Leianna couldn’t participate in Cape Fear High School’s graduation.

Cavalier posted about it on Facebook, hoping the community could pull off a drive-thru celebration.

“I wanted the community to come together to celebrate Leianna because she’s often overlooked,” Cavalier said.

The initial Facebook post for a drive-thru graduation did not get much attention. It was when Cavalier posted again, this time about her disappointment, that people took notice.

“She deserved just as much as any other kid deserved,” Robert Kitchen said. “She did it. She graduated.”

Kitchen saw Cavalier’s post and helped to spread the word.

They came out on Sunday to celebrate.

“It’s wild how mean the world can be, and one angel brought us all together,” Kitchen said.

About 750 cars, including firefighters, troopers, teachers, bikers and even strangers, came for Leianna.

“Everybody’s hearts opened up. It’s like God was telling everyone, ‘Open your hearts. Come together. Let’s do this,’” Cavalier said.

“There were many times I had to choke back tears just because it was special,” Leianna’s father Bobby Cavalier said. “It was wonderful to see that it was laid on so many people’s hearts to show up like they did.”

It was a sight to see a community celebrating a major milestone and Bobby Cavalier hopes it inspires a new wave of kindness.

“Maybe this will touch them in the special way that they need to be a giving person too,” Bobby Cavalier said.

