Driver who crashed into Saginaw house, killing a grandmother, avoids prison sentence

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - (6/1/2021) - “This is such a tragic, tragic situation and the law can’t even begin to compensate for loss of someone’s life and the impact that has had upon the family,” said Hon. Janet Boes of Saginaw County Circuit Court.

During a sentencing hearing Tuesday for Austin Losee, the judge explained her hands are tied as she decides his punishment.

Saginaw Police charged the 22-year-old with a 5-year felony in January. He’s accused of crashing his truck into a Saginaw home, killing the woman inside.

Instead of calling for help, investigators say he ran off.

“I’m very sorry,” Losee said. That’s the only words he spoke during his hearing. Losee’s attorney advised him to stay quiet.

Saginaw Police say Losee crashed his truck just before 3 a.m., Thursday January 14th into 66-year-old Sharon Price’s home.

“My heart couldn’t believe it, but my mind kept saying it’s your Grandma in there,” Laneisha Roberson told the Judge.

Her Grandma, 66-year-old Price was hit and killed in the crash because she was lying on the couch in her living room. Roberson, just a room over, is grateful she and her two kids were safe. But, she said their lives haven’t been the same.

“She was my world, my rock, my backbone and I’ll never see her again. I’ll never be able to give her a hug again,” Roberson cried.

Several of Price’s family members shared stories with the Judge of what she meant to them. And they each made it clear that they’re angry and can’t understand why Losee ran from the scene.

It’s still not clear what caused Losee to crash. Toxicology and blood tests indicate neither drugs nor alcohol played a factor. His attorney called it a “tragic accident.”

“I hope that you can get your life together one day; but right now, you should be punished for what you did,” said LaTosha Perry, Price’s daughter-in-law.

The Judge’s decision on that punishment is not what Price’s family wanted. Because Losee has no prior record, he’ll serve 3 years probation. The judge explained he’ll be part of one of the county’s strictest programs. Losee is also losing his driver’s license for a year, the Judge ordered him to pay a number of fines and set a restitution hearing to pay Price’s family.

She spoke directly to Losee at the end of the hearing, saying “You’ve affected many lives as I’m sure you’ve heard today. So you’re gonna have to live with that. You’re gonna have to deal with that.”

This is the second tragedy this family is currently dealing with. In our coverage in January, we explained they lost a 17-year-old family in a crash in November. Perry, the boy’s Mom, told the judge he would be walking across the stage this week to accept his high school diploma.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.