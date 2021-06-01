Advertisement

Fenton hiring new trash collection company after delays with Republic Services

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Fenton City Council has had enough with delayed or canceled garbage collection and is taking action to make sure their residents are no longer affected.

Assistant City Manager Michael Hart said officials recognizes the struggles Republic Services faced with a labor shortage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, especially this spring. But he said those struggles have negatively affected residents.

So after months of delays, the Fenton City Council has decided now is it the time to do what they feel is in the best interest of it’s residents.

“We have to make a change and go to another service provider. It has gotten out of hand,” Hart said.

Fenton is entering contract negotiations with with a new company, GFL, to replace Republic Services as the exclusive trash and waste removal service for the city. Hart said homeowners should see a decrease with the switch of about $14 starting the fall.

“If everything works out with GFL, it would be $35.25. So their initial pricing is even slightly less than the lower pricing of where Republic was,” Hart said. “So we saw that as a win win for our customers.”

Republic Services did not return messages seeking comment on Fenton’s impending change Tuesday.

