Fiancé of missing man last seen in the Saginaw Bay not giving up hope

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman in Bay County isn’t giving up hope on finding her fiancé, who was last seen in Saginaw Bay on Sunday evening.

The U.S. Coast Guard assisted the family in the search for more than a day with no results. The agency called off its part of the search on Tuesday, but volunteers and other agencies can continue looking for Cole Zielinski.

“He’s out here and I just can’t leave,” said Mackenzie Rant, who is Zielinski’s fiancé.

Rant said she and Zielinski decided to go out for a sunset cruise with their two dogs Sunday evening.

“We just decided that it was a super nice day that we were going to go out boating and just relax,” said Rant.

When they got to a calm spot about a mile out, they stopped the boat. That’s when one of the dogs got loose and jumped into the water.

“He took off and took over the boat and Cole’s first instinct was to just go over and get him,” said Rant.

She said they were able save the dog, but seconds later when Rant looked up for Zielinski, he was 20 feet away.

“It all happened pretty quick,” Rant said.

Although Zielinski had his life jacket on, Rant said he was nowhere to be seen when she thought she got closer to him.

“I felt helpless and I felt like jumping in and going for him,” said Rant. “But I know he wouldn’t want me to jump in especially since I’m four months pregnant.”

The search for Zielinski continued from both the water and air with help from the U.S. Coast Guard Station Saginaw River in Essexville and Air Station Detroit. However, after 26 hours they suspended their search.

“Our thoughts and prayers truly do go out to the family during this time right now and if there’s any additional information that anyone receives regarding case developments in the case, again please reach out to the U.S. Coast Guard,” Petty Officer Second Class Adrian Ledesma said.

However, Rant’s not giving up hope.

“I always knew that Cole wouldn’t give up on me when something happens and I just can’t give up on Cole,” she said.

Now, Rant is asking the community for support, so that Zielinski can come back to their family.

“I told everyone that one way or another that I’m going to bring him home, whether he’s alive or dead and he’s going to be alive,” she said.

Rant said a special operations task force created with community members is helping their family continue their search for Zielinski. Right now they are in need of life jackets and rope.

