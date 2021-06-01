Advertisement

Fire at Mackinac Island mansion blamed on chimney problem

The Stingel family looks on as firefighting crews put out the fire at the Brigadoon Cottage on...
The Stingel family looks on as firefighting crews put out the fire at the Brigadoon Cottage on Mackinac Island on May 30, 2021.(WLUC/Courtesy Jeffrey Shaffer)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators say a chimney problem sparked a fire that caused over $1 million damage to a historic mansion on Mackinac Island over the weekend.

The fire was reported around 6 p.m. Sunday at Brigadoon Cottage on Main Street. Videos from the scene showed flames shooting from the second and third stories of the large residence.

Mackinac Island Fire Chief Jason St. Onge believes the fire started in the walls between the second and third floors of the home. He said the chimney failed, which allowed a fire in the fireplace to spread.

No injuries were reported from the fire. Investigators say the blaze caused at least $1 million in damage to the historic home, but the owners plan to rebuild.

