Former Saginaw County animal control director accused of embezzlement

Lisa Stoffel
Lisa Stoffel(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The former director of the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Center will be charged with embezzlement.

A warrant has been authorized for Lisa Stoffel, accusing her of embezzling from Saginaw County.

Stoffel was the animal control director until she resigned in 2018 following a series of reports by ABC12 News, which revealed she had been charged with embezzlement in Alaska. That charge was dropped in exchange for a perjury conviction.

ABC12 News also showed how Stoffel’s college credentials that were required to get the animal control job in Saginaw County in 2016 were fake.

After Stoffel resigned, Michigan State Police began an embezzlement investigation at the animal control center in late 2018.

Stoffel is charged with one count of embezzlement between $1,000 and $20,000. It was not immediately clear how she allegedly took the money and she had not been arraigned by Tuesday morning.

