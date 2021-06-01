Former Saginaw County Animal Control director to face embezzlement charge

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - You may remember in 2018 an ABC12 investigation uncovered that the then-Saginaw County Animal Control Director had legal trouble in the past, including embezzlement accusations in Alaska.

Lisa Stoffel is now facing a new charge right here in mid-Michigan.

The criminal complaint states the 48-year-old Stoffel is accused of embezzling more than one thousand dollars, less than twenty thousand dollars, and the offense occurred between February of 2018 through July of that year, when Stoffel resigned.

When Stoffel was hired as Saginaw County’s Animal Care and Control Director in 2016, she was believed to be the long-term answer for the embattled shelter, after the three previous directors left after controversial, short stints in the post.

She quickly impressed the community with her management style and was able to help get a millage on the ballot to build in a new animal shelter.

But in 2018, ABC 12 News ran a series of reports, that showed Stoffel had been charged with embezzlement while she was working for a correctional center in Alaska. That charge was eventually dropped in exchange for a no contest plea to perjury in a domestic violence case.

Stoffel had told County Controller Robert Belleman and the hiring committee of her past legal trouble, which she blamed on the domestic issue with her ex-husband.

We also discovered her claim that she had a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Alaska Fairbanks was false, The university denied she received any type of degree from the school.

Belleman launched an internal investigation, because lying on job application was subject to termination according to her employment agreement.

Stoffel was never able to produce proof of her degree and she resigned in July 2018.

A few months after, the Michigan State Police began an embezzlement investigation at the animal control center.

There were questions raised about money collected at the shelter’s Fur Ball fundraiser that year. An announcement after the event claimed $33,000 had been raised, but Belleman prepared documents showing net proceeds were only $14,000.

The embezzlement charge is a five year felony. Belleman is listed as one of the witnesses on the criminal complaint. We reached out to him for comment but did not hear back.

We did speak to Michael Gorte, Stoffel’s attorney.

He says Stoffel has been cooperative with the investigationm handing over bank records and other documents.

Gorte says he is surprised the criminal charge is coming two years after the prosecutor’s office received the MSP report.

The prosecutor’s office declined comment until Stoffel is arraigned.

