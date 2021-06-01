Grand Blanc restaurant says they’re ready to go back to 100% capacity

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) -

Restaurants are ready to get back to normal and starting June 1st is a step forward.

But the restrictions aren’t the only thing holding back local restaurant owners.

Owner of Italia Gardens Restaurant Don Haley says even though the states COVID-19 restrictions will be loosened nothing in his business will really change.

“Right now at our three locations, we’re seating every other booth, because we didn’t go through the exercise of putting plastic dividers in them,” he said.

Some of the loosened restrictions that will impact restaurants starting Tuesday includes:

- Increase capacity to 50%

- No more 11 pm curfew

- The limit of 6 people per table will end

Haley says what he is really waiting for is July 1st when all the mandates and executive orders will be lifted.

However, he says, since the pandemic now there are all kinds of other issues he’s facing.

“Not enough help, because there’s a lot of people still in the state of Michigan that are getting $300 a week to stay home. And so it’s making it really hard for all of us in the restaurant business and any employer to hire anybody nowadays.”

Haley says restaurant are also dealing with sticker shock for food that they purchase for their restaurant.

“I have never seen the level of increases in the last month that we’ve had… We don’t have like a reader board sign where it’s easy for us. It’s pretty expensive to reprint your menus. And because labor is scarce, we’re having to pay more for people.”

As restaurants start to open back up Haley just asks that everyone be patient.

“You probably have a kitchen that may be understaffed, that is dealing with their own challenges.”

The Owner of Italia Gardens says as of right now things will not change for his business until July 1st.

