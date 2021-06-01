Great Lakes Loons can welcome first full capacity crowd at Dow Diamond Tuesday night

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - After more COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in Michigan, the Great Lakes Loons will hold its first game with a full capacity crowd at Dow Diamond Tuesday night.

Last month, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that most restrictions would end for outdoor events beginning June 1, including capacity limits at baseball stadiums.

The Loons will host the West Michigan Whitecaps Tuesday night and it is being called “ReOpening Day” because it will be the Loons’ first game with no capacity limits in place.

“We’ve been fingers crossed, in the moment, looking forward to this day,” said Chris Mundhenk, president and general manager of the Great Lakes Loons. “We weren’t sure when it was going to come. We’ve been fully prepared from day one and now it is finally here, it’s just an exciting moment to be able to welcome folks back in.”

Mundhenk said everyone at the ballpark is excited to welcome back a full capacity crowd.

“From a staff standpoint, the excitement is very high,” he said. “A lot of time and effort goes into planning for a season. This year, there’s been no exception; a lot of unknown planning around all of the COVID protocols that have been place, whether through Major League Baseball or the state of Michigan. Now that we get to fully open at full capacity, very excited.”

He said fans can also expect other changes, too including: no mask mandates, paper tickets, in-person food ordering, and all seats available for purchase.

“For fans that have not come to any games in 2021, what they’re going to experience when they come through the gates is just as they’ve experienced in previous seasons,” Mundhenk said.

If anyone is still unsure about venturing out in public during the pandemic, Mundhenk said there will be two sections of the ballpark that will maintain social distancing. He did say that ballpark staff has done a tremendous job at making sure Dow Diamond is a safe environment for everyone.

“We feel really confident in terms of how we’re turning over the facility in a cleanliness standpoint,” he said. “We’ve always maintained Dow Diamond in terms of its cleanliness and its appeal to our fans and we’ll continue doing that in a big way.”

Future promotional events like firework shows and nightly specials have also been planned. More details about those can be found here.

