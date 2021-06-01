‘I blame myself’: I-75 rock throwing suspect discusses his journey since 2017 incident

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - New juvenile charges are expected this week against the four youngest teens accused of throwing rocks off a Genesee County overpass, killing a man three and a half years ago.

The Michigan Court of Appeals announced a ruling last week that allows prosecutors to drop adult charges against the teens in favor of juvenile charges. A day later, the three suspects who had been locked up since the incident in October 2017 were released from custody.

The fourth suspect was released from jail on bond last summer. That suspect, Alexzander Miller, talked exclusively with ABC12 News about what he’s been up to over the past year and what he’s learned.

Miller said he didn’t plan to hurt anyone and certainly didn’t expect to kill someone when he and a group of friends from Clio threw rocks off the Dodge Road overpass onto the southbound lanes of I-75 in Vienna Township on the night of Oct. 18, 2017.

One of the rocks crashed through the windshield of a work van and killed 32-year-old Kenneth White, who was returning home from a jobsite.

Miller reached out to ABC12 News so he could share the story of who he’s become since the incident

“I believe it wasn’t so much that we didn’t think anything was gonna happen, it’s just we didn’t think that far, that anything was gonna happen,” he said. “I blame myself for being so gullible and being so open to just do whatever.”

Miller, who is now 19, said he has learned about accountability and responsibility while behind bars. He arrived to the local juvenile center as a sophomore in high school, but his education level put him at a fifth grade level.

“I was just some ignorant kid -- didn’t want to listen, didn’t want to take directions, wasn’t responsible,” Miller said. “The staff there and their strict rules, I mean their program taught me to listen to my elders and to respect everybody around me. I became obedient.”

He requested a bond hearing last summer after spending over a year in jail so he could take care of his sick grandparents and single mother. Miller is required to wear a GPS tether and only is allowed to leave home during the week for the job he’s held for about a year.

“I don’t ask to be completely forgiven, to just move on from everything and forget it ever happened. But I do ask to be allowed the opportunity to move forward with my life as well,” he said. “And if anything is needed, I will be there and be willing to help their family out with anything that they need.”

Miller understands that when the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office reissues the juvenile charges this week, he could be sent to a juvenile detention center. He’s ready to prove that he’s not a danger to his community and won’t repeat his past behavior.

“When this is all said and done, that’ll still be there and I’ll still know what happened and that’ll still live with me and always make me want to be a better person because of what happened,” Miller said. “I won’t live from my past, but I will live off of it.”

Miller is hopeful that parents can use his bad actions on that night in 2017 to teach their kids what not to do.

White’s father dearly misses his son, who he called his best friend. He’s still hoping the four younger suspects will serve time in a detention center until they’re 21.

White also wants the teens to help provide for his family financially.

“You should have to send my grandson money every week to support him. That’s just the way I feel,” he said. “That would be a good thing, because then every week, when they write that check, they would think about that what they did.”

The four suspects awaiting possible juvenile charges this week -- Miller, Mikadyn Payne, Trevor Gray and Mark Sekelsky -- could remain under the court’s jurisdiction until they turn 21 if convicted of juvenile charges. They likely would have faced much less time behind bars if convicted of adult charges.

The fifth suspect, Kyle Anger, was 17 when the incident occurred and pleaded guilty in 2019 to throwing the rock that led to White’s death. He was sentenced to 39 months to 20 years in prison with credit for 740 days served and released on parole earlier this year.

