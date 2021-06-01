Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It turned out to be a very pleasant Memorial Day across mid-Michigan.

Temperatures moved into the low 70s even with more clouds.

Overnight, we’ll see a decrease in cloud cover with lows from the upper 40s north to low 50s south.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday with warmer mid to upper 70s.

There’s a chance for a few showers Wednesday and Thursday.

However, this next rain pattern doesn’t look very impressive at all.

So, don’t expect a lot of rain,

Friday into next weekend we’ll crank up the heat.

We could push 90 degrees by the end of the weekend.

