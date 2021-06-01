Kevin’s Weather Forecast
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It turned out to be a very pleasant Memorial Day across mid-Michigan.
Temperatures moved into the low 70s even with more clouds.
Overnight, we’ll see a decrease in cloud cover with lows from the upper 40s north to low 50s south.
Sunshine returns on Tuesday with warmer mid to upper 70s.
There’s a chance for a few showers Wednesday and Thursday.
However, this next rain pattern doesn’t look very impressive at all.
So, don’t expect a lot of rain,
Friday into next weekend we’ll crank up the heat.
We could push 90 degrees by the end of the weekend.
Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.