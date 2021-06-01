Advertisement

Krispy Kreme gives 1.5 million doughnuts away to vaccinated Americans

Back in March, the chain started a promotion to give away doughnuts to anyone who presented a...
Back in March, the chain started a promotion to give away doughnuts to anyone who presented a vaccination card showing they had received at least one shot.(Source: Krispy Kreme, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Krispy Kreme says it has given away more than one and half million doughnuts to people vaccinated for COVID.

Back in March, the chain started a promotion to give away doughnuts to anyone who presented a vaccination card showing they had received at least one shot.

Eligible people can get one free doughnut a day for the rest of the year.

According to the White House, more than half of adults in America are already vaccinated.

The goal is to have at least 70% of them given at least one shot by the Fourth of July.

Krispy Kreme says it’s happy to have given away so many doughnuts and is looking forward to dishing out more.

The promotion helps keep the chain high profile as it prepares for an initial public offering. The company announced its plans last month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Saint Charles community is mourning the loss of a 17-year-old cheerleader, band member and...
St. Charles community remembers 17-year-old recent graduate killed in crash
A woman wears a mask outdoors, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
See what changes to Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions start June 1
2-year-old dies after falling off tractor in northern Oakland County, police say
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says a Flint man led police on a chase along M-24 from...
Police: Carjacking near Clio leads to chase and crash in Lapeer County
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
Michigan secretary of state defends appointment system amid legislative scrutiny

Latest News

Johnson & Johnson denies that its talc products cause cancer and it called the verdict in the...
Justices reject Johnson & Johnson appeal of $2B talc verdict
Pope Francis leads the prayer to mark the end of the month of worldwide prayers to stop the...
Vatican law criminalizes abuse of adults by priests, laity
Michigan State Police and the Attorney General's Office are investigating the Boy Scouts of...
Michigan State Police, attorney general launch investigation into Boy Scouts sex abuse claims
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, the advertising label of the Organization of the...
OPEC to increase oil output as global economy recovers
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court upholds tribal police in traffic stop, search