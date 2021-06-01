Michigan redistricting commission hosting public hearing in Flint on Tuesday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint-area residents who want more information about Michigan’s new redistricting process or want to make comments are invited to a public hearing Tuesday evening.

The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission is hosting one of its 16 statewide public hearings at 6 p.m. in the Dort Financial Center at 3501 Lapeer Road.

The commission is a new body created as part of the 2018 election reform constitutional amendment. The group will redraw boundaries for Michigan’s 13 congressional, 110 State House and 36 State Senate seats based on 2020 Census data.

During the series of public hearings, residents are invited to provide input about their community to help guide the redistricting process and comment on proposed maps. Commission members will be on hand to answer questions and discuss proposals.

Anyone who attends Tuesday’s meeting in person is asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Click here for a link to the commission’s Facebook page, which will carry a livestream of the meeting Tuesday evening.

Comments about the redistricting process can be made online for anyone who does not want to attend a meeting in person.

