Michigan reports average of 287 new COVID-19 cases per day over Memorial Day

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of new COVID-19 cases in Michigan continues dropping rapidly.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 862 new COVID-19 illnesses on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday for total of 888,581. That averages to only 287 new cases per day over the three-day stretch.

State health officials reported 13 deaths attributed to the coronavirus over the past three days, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 19,176.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped to the lowest levels in more than year over Memorial Day weekend with only 9,770 tests completed on Monday. The percentage of positive tests dropped to the lowest level since September on Saturday, settling at 2.71%, before rebounding slightly to around 3.45% on Sunday and Monday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses dropped below 1,000 over the weekend for the first time since early March. As of Tuesday, 978 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down by 147 from Saturday. Of those, 888 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both decreased on Tuesday. Michigan hospitals were treating 276 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 174 of them were on ventilators.

Since Saturday, there are 52 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 26 fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 11.05 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, including 5.854 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4.554 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 642,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 8.34 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 4.613 million people statewide. A total of 46.6% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 59.1% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Saturday:

Genesee, 33,513 cases and 868 deaths, which is an increase of 28 cases and four deaths.

Saginaw, 21,034 cases and 588 deaths, which is an increase of 39 cases and one death.

Arenac, 1,086 cases, 29 deaths and 826 recoveries, which is no change.

Bay, 10,540 cases and 332 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

Clare, 2,035 cases, 80 deaths and 1,648 recoveries, which is no change.

Gladwin, 1,909 cases, 55 deaths and 1,587 recoveries, which is no change.

Gratiot, 3,215 cases and 116 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Huron, 3,047 cases and 73 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Iosco, 1,796 cases and 69 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Isabella, 5,368 cases, 91 deaths and 4,539 recoveries, which is no change.

Lapeer, 7,816 cases and 197 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Midland, 6,810 cases, 87 deaths and 6,457 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Ogemaw, 1,464 cases and 42 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

Oscoda, 574 cases and 28 deaths, which is an increase of two cases and one death.

Roscommon, 1,610 cases, 48 deaths and 1,353 recoveries, which is no change.

Sanilac, 3,723 cases and 111 deaths, which is no change.

Shiawassee, 5,705 cases, 103 deaths and 5,167 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Tuscola, 4,874 cases and 163 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

