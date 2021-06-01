Advertisement

Michigan State Police, attorney general launch investigation into Boy Scouts sex abuse claims

Michigan State Police and the Attorney General's Office are investigating the Boy Scouts of America. (Source: WSB/CNN)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police and the Attorney General’s Office are launching an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse in the Boys Scouts of America organization.

The allegations came to light during recent civil litigation and investigators are asking anyone with information or claims of sexual abuse within the the Boy Scouts to file a report. The Attorney General’s Office did not outline specifics of the allegations.

“My department has proven our commitment to accountability through similar sex abuse investigations and I believe -- with the public’s help -- we can secure justice for survivors who endured abuse through Boy Scouts of America,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Prosecutors, special agents and victim advocates from the Attorney General’s Office will assist with the investigation, along with Michigan State Police.

“We understand the critical role our investigators will play in supporting survivors who may come forward in this case, and are prepared to leverage resources statewide to address any allegations we receive,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police.

A hotline has been established to reach investigators looking into alleged Boy Scouts of America sex abuse. Call 1-844-324-3374 from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to leave an anonymous tip.

