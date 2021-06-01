Michigan to require implicit bias training for licensed health care workers

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Licensed health care workers in Michigan will be required to complete implicit bias training to eliminate racial disparities in the medical community beginning in one year.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs announced the new requirement on Tuesday. The new administrative rule taking effect on June 1, 2022, requires implicit bias training as part of the knowledge and skills necessary to remain licensed.

The Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities recommended the bias training for health professionals. Whitmer said her administration collaborated with licensed health professionals, insurance companies, hospitals, health care associations, lawmakers, regulators, educators and advocacy groups to develop the training requirement.

“Today’s new training guidelines will help us mitigate the impacts of implicit bias and ensure every patient in Michigan receives the best possible care,” Whitmer said. “These rules will save lives and improve health outcomes for generations of Michiganders, especially those who have been historically and systemically discriminated against. They will make Michigan safer, healthier, and more just.”

The requirement calls for new licensees to complete two hours of implicit bias training while over 400,000 health care professionals renewing their licenses have to complete one hour of bias training every year. Training can include a variety of topics aimed at reducing racial disparities and must include a self assessment at the end.

“Implicit, unconscious bias exists within each of us, and as public servants we have a duty to understand and address how our biases can impact the lives of others,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist. “The health disparities highlighted during the pandemic made it clear that there is more work to do to ensure that bias does not prevent people of color from experiencing the same access to quality, equitable of health care as everyone else.”

The requirement for implicit bias training doesn’t take effect for a full year, giving trainers time to develop courses and health care workers time to complete the training before they renew their licenses again. Several health care groups in Michigan already off training programs that would satisfy the requirement.

