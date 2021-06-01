No injuries after fire at Genesee County Jail
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A small electrical fire at the Genesee County Jail has been extinguished without causing any injuries.
The Flint Fire Department responded to the jail just after 6 p.m. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the fire started in the walls, but investigators didn’t immediately confirm a specific cause.
Swanson said the fire was out around 6:45 p.m. and no inmates or staff members were injured. Fire crews remained on the scene checking for hot spots and cleaning up.
Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.