No injuries after fire at Genesee County Jail

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A small electrical fire at the Genesee County Jail has been extinguished without causing any injuries.

The Flint Fire Department responded to the jail just after 6 p.m. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the fire started in the walls, but investigators didn’t immediately confirm a specific cause.

Swanson said the fire was out around 6:45 p.m. and no inmates or staff members were injured. Fire crews remained on the scene checking for hot spots and cleaning up.

