Restaurant deliveries to continue despite return of indoor dining

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As Michigan returns to normal from the coronavirus pandemic, the need for meal delivery services like DoorDash and Uber Eats isn’t going away.

During the pandemic, many people started working for popular delivery services while eating out was heavily restricted or entirely prohibited at times over the past year. For one restaurant, that delivery service will be here to stay.

”The one delivery system we use is DoorDash. It’s very consistent throughout each day, and it’s roughly about a fourth of our daily business, which is awesome,” said Stefan Harris, who owns the Leo’s Coney Island on Court Street in Flint.

DoorDash has been part of Leo’s Coney Island since the pandemic began. For Harris, it’s all about being able to reach as many customers as possible -- whether its through the drive-thru, in house or delivery.

“When we started, there wasn’t as many drivers in this area. And as we went on, there would be more and more drivers too,” Harris said.

On any given day, Harris sees roughly four drivers come through to pick up orders at the restaurants -- and usually he sees each of them at least twice a day or more. Hypothetically, if each order is $25 and he receives eight per day, that’s $200 in sales.

“It just depends if there’s events going on,” Harris said. “Obviously during the Super Bowl, if it’s really busy -- sporting events -- if there’s something huge on TV or bad weather, we see them way more.”

DoorDash charges restaurants a 15% delivery commission and 6% pickup commission, which is passed along to the customer. For Harris, it makes financial sense for him to continue having the service.

“With everything that happened, things can happen out of your control,” he said. “Look what happened last year. You need to be ready for it and prepared.”

Changing work environments also provide a reason for delivery services to remain. Many people’s workflows are still on Zoom or working from home, so they like that convenience of having lunch delivered -- even if costs a few more bucks.

