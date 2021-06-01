Saginaw dedicates Memorial Day parade to fallen soldiers

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Memorial Day isn’t just a day of celebration and barbeques, it’s a day of honoring those who were lost in the line of duty.

In Saginaw, a parade and ceremony brought all those emotions together.

“It’s just a day of celebrating. All the work we did over there to be over here,” said Army veteran Denver Bradley.

What a celebration parade it was hosted by Positive Results Downtown Saginaw: drums, cars, flags, and veterans flooded the streets of the Saginaw from South Washington to Hoyt Park.

“It’s a real honor that they come out here and when you encounter someone that they just give you a thank you for your service that’s a real honor for me,” said Vietnam war Vet Robert Glover.

Vice President of the Saginaw County Veterans Memorial Plaza Adam Gonzalez summed up the day by saying, “It’s just a special day all veterans here young and old. You’re going to see lots of smiles, lots of laughter. No hate, no bitter at all.”

Floyd Feusse, who is an Army veteran, had a few of his fellow soldiers die in combat and he said, “I feel both joy and sadness. I do shed a few tears when the flag goes by.”

In order to show their respects to their brothers and sisters, over 25 veteran organizations placed reefs in the Saginaw County Veteran Memorial Plaza right by the flags.

Congressman Dan Kildee also was in the crowd to show respect to those veterans who died on duty.

“Just being able to talk to people and especially being able to come out and see these veterans. It’s hard to do that remotely. So being able to do it really makes a difference,” Kildee explained.

This is the parade’s first year back and being shut down because of COVID last year.

