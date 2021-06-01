Small rain chances ahead of a heatwave

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Skies will become mostly clear overnight with lows staying a bit more mild. Expect temperatures to fall into the middle 50s by Wednesday morning. Winds will be light out of the south around 5 mph.

Wednesday brings in the first of a couple small, desperately needed rain chances. We’ll develop cloud cover quickly through the late morning hours with a couple widely scattered showers and thunderstorm into the afternoon. Not everyone will get wet, but those that do can count themselves as lucky. Temperatures will be in the middle 70s with a light southeasterly breeze.

Thursday the southern part of the area will only warm into the upper 70s while the north heads into the lower 80s. More clouds to the south a light rain chance will cause the cooler conditions. Friday expect the heat to start to pour into the area. Highs jump into the middle 80s with gusty southwest winds. A few showers and storms are possible into the afternoon as well. However, just like the previous days, not everyone will be lucky enough to get rain.

Saturday and Sunday look hot, but not awful. Highs will warm into the lower 90s with humidity staying quite low. Winds will be strong gusting out of the southwest up to 30 mph. Please keep in mind the hot, dry weather means the fire danger will likely be extreme until some beneficial rains move in. 90s will last through the first half of next week.

