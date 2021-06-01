Whitmer notes progress in COVID-19 fight as most outdoor restrictions end

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer marked the latest milestone in Michigan’s fight against COVID-19 on Tuesday.

As of June 1, most restrictions on outdoor events and residential gatherings have ended. That is the latest step in Whitmer’s accelerated MI Vacc to Normal plan.

Capacity limits for indoor venues like wedding receptions and funeral homes also increase to 50% beginning Tuesday while a curfew requiring bars and restaurants to close at 11 p.m. also ended, allowing them to remain open later.

Michigan’s face mask mandate allows everyone fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to skip wearing masks outdoors and in most indoor settings. People who are not fully vaccinated should continue wearing a mask at indoor gatherings and in crowded outdoor spaces.

“Because so many Michiganders did their part and stepped up to get vaccinated, we are able to return to normal more quickly,” Whitmer said. “Our state is closer and closer to being back to normal. Now, Michiganders may celebrate safely with family and friends with less worry of getting COVID-19.”

She pointed out Michigan has been working toward ending restrictions and fully engaging the state’s economy since the coronavirus pandemic reached the state in March 2020. She thanked everyone who got a COVID-19 vaccine for helping protect their families and communities.

“Thanks to them, we can take these final steps towards a return to the normalcy and build our economy back stronger than ever,” Whitmer said.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II said many people and businesses have made sacrifices to reach this point in overcoming the pandemic. He said the vaccines are helping hard-hit small businesses reopen and the state to find a new normal.

“I hope that this news is an added incentive for those on the fence about getting a vaccine,” Gilchrist said. “I will remain focused on encouraging every Michigander to make a vaccine appointment if they haven’t already. This is how we move forward, together.”

Whitmer has announced that most remaining COVID-19 restrictions will end on July 1. Whitmer has said a limited epidemic order may remain after that date to protect vulnerable populations, but no further broad measures are expected in Michigan.

