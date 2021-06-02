Advertisement

14-year-old girl injured in shootout with deputies in Florida

By WFTV Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFTV) - Authorities say a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy repeatedly opened fire on deputies from a home they broke into in Florida.

Deputies eventually returned fire, hitting the girl in the abdomen and arm.

According to officials, the kids ran away from a juvenile home on Tuesday and broke into a house, where they found an AK-47, a pump shotgun, a handgun and 200 rounds of ammunition.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the kids fired multiple rounds before deputies had no choice but to return fire.

“Deputies did everything they could tonight to de-escalate, and they almost lost their lives to a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old,” Chitwood said.

After the girl was shot, the boy dropped the AK-47.

He wasn’t hurt and no deputies were injured. The girl is now fighting for her life at the hospital.

