City of Flint marks June as Pride Month as residents reflect on progression and hopes moving forward

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (06/01/2021) - On Tuesday, the Governor’s Office made an announcement marking June as Pride Month, celebrating the culture and supporting the rights for LGBTQ people.

In Flint, Mayor Sheldon Neeley also recognized the start of Pride Month, renewing the city’s commitment to fighting for social justice.

For Joe Schipani, it’s about looking back a how far the LGBTQ community has come and where the community stands now in its fight for equality.

”People coming out a little bit more freely. More organizations, businesses, people accepting it. To think of a church, and I never thought gay marriage would be legal growing up,” Schipani said.

Schipani says he’s seen progression in the last couple of decades that have helped give equal rights to the LGBTQ community, but there’s still a long way to go.

“People need to learn and understand more and understand what people are going through and be more acceptant. The trans teen suicide rate is very high, and I would love to see that come down,” Schipani said.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, 25% to 30% of transgender adolescents report attempting suicide during their lifetimes.

In an effort to bring that number down and fight for justice, the city of Flint is recognizing Pride Month, and Schipani says that includes mentioning those struggling deeply with their identity.

”Find support. There’s always people in the LGBTQ community that will support other people growing up and going through and trying to figure out life,” Schipani said.

There are plenty of events happening this summer and resources supporting the LGBTQ community in our area.

To find out more about Flint Pride, events, and resources, visit their Facebook page by clicking here.

