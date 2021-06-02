Consumers Energy cutting power to 2,700+ customers in Goodrich area

ATLAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 2,700 Consumers Energy customers in the Goodrich area will lose electric service early Saturday while the utility completes emergency repairs.

The outage is schedule from around midnight to 6 a.m. Saturday in Atlas and Davison townships.

Consumers Energy crews are replacing a utility pole located in a pond near the Atlas substation. The new pole will route power lines around the water to protect reliability of the electric grid in the area.

Customers in the following three areas will be affected by the overnight outage:

The area between Perry, Ray and Washburn roads east of Thread Creek in Atlas Township.

The area between Hegel, Bristol, Washburn and Vassar roads in Atlas and southern Davison townships.

The area between Perry, Kipp, Washburn and Gale roads in Atlas Township and the village of Goodrich.

Consumers Energy customers in the affected areas should receive a postcard from the company explaining the planned outage. Updates will be provided early Saturday on the utility’s outage map.

