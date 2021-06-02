Davison lawmaker wants high schoolers to be more aware of career options

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Davison lawmaker wants to make sure high school students have a full picture of their career options after graduation.

Republican State Rep. David Martin introduced a bill this week that would require the Michigan Department of Education to assemble a packet for high school students outlining all options for college, career training and public service after graduation.

The packet would include information about college graduation rates, costs, the most in-demand occupations and average salaries for a variety of career paths in Michigan.

“There are many paths to success in life – and they don’t all require a four-year college degree,” said Martin. “Our high school graduates should be given information about all of their options, so they can make a well-informed decision based on their interests and their unique situations.”

He said House Bill 4953 aims to make sure teens fully understand that they can find a good-paying job in skilled trades or public service without attending college.

“There are also career paths that require years of commitment and expensive classes that aren’t so in-demand,” Martin said. “Students should have all of that information available to them when deciding what option they want to pursue.”

The bill is pending in the House Education Committee. It would have to pass there, in the full House and in the full Senate before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could consider whether to sign it into law.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.